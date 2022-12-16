The Callisto Protocol Has A New Update For All Platforms, Including PS4 Trophies

Striking Distance Studios has posted about their latest update for The Callisto Protocol, which improves performance on all platforms.

They shared this message on Twitter:

“A new update is available for all platforms. Look for combat improvements, performance and stability fixes, localization optimizations, and general quality of life changes. We’re listening and grateful for your feedback. More to come.

Several of you have asked, and we can confirm that PS4 trophies now sync via PSN. Thanks for your patience.”

We had reported on a much earlier update for the PC that mainly handled the game’s stuttering issues. They had also had a new PC update in between this latest on and that one.

This was what they tweeted out for that PC update:

“Thanks for your patience. A PC patch is now available to improve gameplay stuttering issues due to shader compilation. After updating, you may see temporary stuttering in the game menu the first time you launch the app. We are working on further optimizations in the days ahead.”

As you may have noted, Striking Distance Studios had been able to get their first fixes out for PC before they could be brought to consoles. The fix to PlayStation 4 trophies is the first major fix for such a platform.

We had explained earlier how Striking Distance Studios and parent company Krafton had a lot riding on this release. It’s also good to think about how the current zeitgeist around video games no longer seems to be about games flopping completely when they do not come out right at launch.

The conventional wisdom for some time has been that game sales rely so much on launch buzz. And so Metacritic scores are factored in by video game companies alongside game sales to assess the performance of their studios in making games. And any controversy that comes along in the lead up to the launch could make or break a game.

But we now know, thanks to games like Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky, that gamers can be more forgiving, sometimes. Certain games like Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vanguard can be quickly forgotten by gamers, as they move on to newer games on those franchises.

For standalone games like No Man’s Sky and The Callisto Protocol, the studio only has the one game to stand on, and they can’t necessarily move on to sequels. But, if they build their communities and goodwill properly, they can build that comeback narrative for themselves. Maybe, in real life, just like in video game form, gamers are rooting for the underdogs too. We can only hope Striking Distance Studios doesn’t let their own fans down.

