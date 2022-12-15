Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode Dated

It’s never a dull moment for the Resident Evil franchise. Since the rise revival of the franchise beginning with 2017’s Resident Evil VII, the IP has been on a constant upward trajectory despite the rather lacking multiplayer efforts. Resident Evil VII put the franchise back on track, a track that then led to the launch of multi-Game Of The Year winning title, Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2019, Resident Evil 3 Remake in 2020, and then the next chapter in the franchise, Resident Evil Village in 2021. Despite there being no new release in 2022, Capcom has continued to support Village strongly, with DLC expansions, and even a third-person update. Recently they even promised a VR mode for the game that will be coming to the upcoming PlayStation 5 peripheral PS VR2, and now we finally know when it is coming and what it will entail.

Capcom today took to the PlayStation Blog to reveal that VR compatibility will be coming to PS VR2 day and date with the headset’s launch on February 22, 2023, and through the blog, outlined the following about the contents and functionality of the update. Kanda Tsuyoshi. Producer at Capcom outlined the following,

The entirety of Village’s main story will be available to play on PlayStation VR2 in Resident Evil Village VR Mode, allowing you to experience all the events Ethan Winters faces with the greatest level of immersion as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Making full use of the PlayStation VR2, you’ll be wholly immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality as if everything you see is actually there. 3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons. The Sense controllers also enable intuitive movements like putting your arms up to guard and holding your gun out in front of you to shoot, and there are additional actions you can perform to heighten your immersion. Hold two weapons independently, load a clip into your handgun to reload, and wield your knife with slashing or stabbing attacks. It’s a truly captivating experience that puts you directly into the twisted world that Ethan Winters is fighting through.

The post outlines that the DLC is free, although you will have to own either Resident Evil Village, or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition in order to access it

