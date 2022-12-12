Jump Festa 2023 will stream worldwide with English subtitles for the first time ever, according to Shueisha. The event runs from December 17-18 and now fans outside of Japan will be able to watch the big event on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel. All three of the main stages for Jump Festa 2023, which include Jump Super Stage, Jump Super Stage EX, and Jump Studio NE, will each be available to live stream. Jump Festa 2023 marks the 24th anniversary of the event.

Jump Super Stage will include English subtitles and a live interpreter that also includes live performances by voice actors and voice actresses. Jump Super Stage EX will simply feature English subtitles. And The Jump Studio NEO stage won’t have English subtitles but will still be available to stream worldwide. The festival will be selling tickets for a maximum of 40,000 attendees.

Jump Super Stage Schedule (JST time zone)

Saturday, December 17:

Black Clover : 11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

: 11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Jujutsu Kaisen : 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

: 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. New Prince of Tennis : 2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

: 2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Boruto and Naruto : 3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

: 3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. My Hero Academia: 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18:

SPY×FAMILY : 11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.

: 11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

: 12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Dr. Stone : 2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

: 2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Chainsaw Man : 3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

: 3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. One Piece: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Jump Super Stage EX Schedule (JST time zone)

Saturday, December 17:

Bleach : 7:00 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. Kuroko’s Basketball : 7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.

: 7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Haikyu!!: 8:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Jump Studio NEO Schedule (JST time zone)

Saturday, December 17:

Mission: Yozakura Family : 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Moriarty the Patriot : 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Undead Unluck : 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! : 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Chained Soldier : 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Me & Roboco : 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. World Trigger : 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dark Gathering: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 18:

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective : 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Ayakashi Triangle : 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Too Cute Crisis : 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Rurouni Kenshin : 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku : 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Blue Exorcist : 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mashle: Magic and Muscles: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Images © Shueisha, Inc. All rights reserved.

Source: Anime Corner News