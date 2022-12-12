New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Distribution Going On

The point of the Mystery Gift is that players will occasionally get something that might be able to help them out in-game. Sometimes you’ll get items like potions, revives, etc. Then, sometimes you’ll get something exceptional and get a free Pokemon based on something that’s going on in the franchise’s world. But for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a recurring Mystery Gift has been given out since the title’s launch last month. The Pokemon Company is mainly sending out sandwich ingredients for you to enjoy. They send out a menagerie of these ingredients so that you can make the best sandwiches for you and your Pokemon, and another one has started.

From now until the 18th, if you go into the game and type in “T0MAT0SL1CE,” you’ll get a random assortment of sandwich ingredients. There are many different variations that you could get, so you’ll have to get the gift to see which ones you receive.

While getting such ingredients may not seem like a big deal, it’s important to know that making the right sandwiches for your Pokemon can lead to all sorts of things happening. First, you can get certain Pokemon to show up in the wild. Second, you can increase your chances of having an egg show up during your picnic. Third, you can even up the odds of running into a shiny Pokemon!

So if nothing else, look up what these ingredients can do, and see if they can help you expand your Pokemon experience!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet haven’t even been out a month, yet gamers are still talking about it like it came out yesterday. Mainly because people are still discovering unique things about the game that bear mentioning. For example, if you go onto Twitter, you’ll find multiple people finding out that some Pokemon have special swim animations that wouldn’t be obvious unless you used the “Let’s Go” feature in the water. Plus, gamers still share their adventures as they hunt for Pokemon or traverse the Paldea region.

The sales of the game were nothing short of phenomenal. Within its first three days, the games sold a combined ten million units. Given that it’s been weeks since the launch, you can bet that those sales are likely closer to 15 million now, especially after Black Friday.

Between the Mystery Gift giveaways and the Tera Raid events, fans have had multiple reasons to dive back into the game beyond the standard gameplay. So don’t miss out on the free gifts!

