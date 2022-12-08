Shiny Pokémon Spawning Behind Walls You Say? That’s No Surprise

Shiny Pokémon appearing in strange areas is just one of the many glitches in these games

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet really is the gift that keeps on giving. The bugs that have been seen in these titles since it was released last month are staggering, with people posting the humorous issues they have encountered within the game online. Well, here’s another one for you because it seems as though shiny Pokémon are spawning behind walls, rendering them invisible to players, which isn’t ideal, is it?

These shiny Pokémon (although technically invisible) have been spotted by numerous players. Take RyanWasTakenToo for example, he posted to Twitter (which you can see in the video below) his experience of finding a shiny Pokémon hidden in a wall. Since the game doesn’t properly register these areas as outside of the playfield, it has become quite an amusing little glitch.

It happened again! THEY'RE IN THE WALLS! pic.twitter.com/TerClEyTDP — RyanWasTaken (@RyanWasTakenToo) December 8, 2022 A tweet that shows an experience of meeting a shiny in a wall

It also means that if there are any ultra-shiny Pokémon that happen to spawn behind one of these walls, they will be invisible to the player, unless you do as Ryan does and turn the camera in such a way that you’re able to see the sparkly creature in question.

You will be aware that shiny Pokémon are incredibly rare versions of Pokémon that come with some unique coloring. These special versions were first introduced back in Generation 2 – I remember the long hours spent circling in one particular patch of grass after hearing a schoolyard rumor of a shiny Pidgey floating around, those were the days. Although, the more recent games in the series have made it much easier to find shiny’s via a few useful methods compared to Generation 2.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, shiny Pokémon can appear in a huge variety of places, but if you have encountered one on your travels already, you will notice that they don’t make a distinctive sound anymore, which does make them harder to find in the overworld – they actually have a one in 4096 chance of appearing normally. The odds are stacked against you anyway so it would be pretty underwhelming if you scoured the lands for a taste of shiny, and the only experience you have is with one stuck in a wall.

As we’ve already mentioned, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been plagued by constant technical issues, and it does slightly put a dampener on what could have been two brilliant games. The games are actually the lowest-rated Pokémon games on Metacritic, which shows how massively affected they’ve been by the glitches.

Source