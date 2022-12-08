Immortals Fenyx Rising Heading To Steam

Another big Ubisoft title will soon be arriving on Steam, it’s been revealed. The publisher recently revealed plans to launch some of its major titles on the PC platform. Now, it looks as though those plans are well and truly being put into motion, with Immortals Fenyx Rising being the latest Ubisoft game to be listed on Steam.

As reported a few weeks back, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the first game Ubisoft brought back to Steam. Arriving on the platform a couple of days ago, the Viking-era epic is perhaps the biggest-name addition to Ubisoft’s announced slew of titles set for Steam. It looks as though it’ll be joined by an additional open-world action-adventure title in Immortals Fenyx Rising though. The game’s Steam page has just gone up today, with its listing pointing to the title ‘coming soon.’ There’s no exact date given just yet for when the Greek mythology-inspired adventure will be set to launch on Steam, but it’s probably a safe bet to assume it’ll be fairly soon.

Immortals Fenyx Rising sees players stepping into the mythical shoes of a long-lost hero who must save the Gods of Greek legend. In addition to the base game, PC players on Steam will also be able to get their hands on a special Gold Edition of Immortals Fenyx Rising. This version will include the full game plus its season pass, which comprises three additional narrative-based expansions and a special bonus quest. The Gold Edition also includes some additional digital content for players to enjoy. These look like cosmetic items, but players can find out for themselves when the game’s listing is ready for purchase.

Immortals Fenyx Rising joins Ubisoft’s other games previously confirmed for Steam, such as strategy city-builder Anno 1800 and its 3v3 roller derby-inspired battle game Roller Champions. While no launch date has been provided yet for Anno 1800, Roller Champions will be making its way onto Steam later this month, on December 13.

It’s unclear which other games could be making a reappearance, or even a first-time release on Steam, which Ubisoft has been pretty absent from over the past couple of years. Since the announcement of its return to the platform though, it’s quite possible that we may see some additional new releases from the publisher make their way onto Steam, as well as on Ubisoft’s own Ubisoft Connect launcher. We’ll just have to wait and see what else they choose to make available to fans.

