Marvel’s Avengers Rumored To Cease Development Support In 2024

Marvel’s Avengers was a game that had mixed reception right from the start. Crystal Dynamics had a behemoth of an IP. With the cinematic universe at an all-time high and the line of comic books for research, on paper, Marvel’s Avengers should have worked. But the game just couldn’t get the stable footing, and fan reception developers had hoped for. Now a new rumor is suggesting that the game is coming to an end completely after 2023 wraps. Players will see the last of the updates next year, and from there, the game will officially lose development support.

Now, this is just a rumor right now, but it comes from a leaker named Miller Ross. This individual has brought out credible leaks in the past, so there’s a good chance this will be accurate information. According to the reports going around online, there was a few areas that made Marvel’s Avengers a headache in development. For instance, one area that the developers struggled with was the game engine itself. Crystal Dynamics might have moved on to Unreal Engine 5 for their upcoming projects, but Marvel’s Avengers was using Foundation.

This is a Crystal Dynamics proprietary engine that was reportedly undergone a series of retrofitting augmentations to allow the engine to work for online multiplayer. But that was still a struggle for developers who had a tough time acquiring resources for game development. While the report suggests the behind-the-scenes development was anything but smooth, fans were quickly losing interest in the game. The lack of updates and missed release dates for content drops might have been another indicator of players dropping the game altogether.

We’re still waiting on the official announcement to make its way out to the general public. But if the report is to be believed, then we are going to see the last of the updates hit the game this coming year. That would make just three years of content support for Marvel’s Avengers. At any rate, until the sunsetting announcement is made, this can only be labeled as a rumor. In the meantime, for those of you who have yet to try out Marvel’s Avengers, the game can be picked up now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy coverage from the base game release that you can view in the video embedded below.

