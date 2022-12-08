FFXIV Orchestral Arrangement Vol 3 is Available Now

Square Enix has released their third FFXIV Orchestral Arrangement album featuring music from Final Fantasy XIV. The album includes seven tracks from the expansions Shadowbringers and Endwalker, including the leitmotif for the ending arc of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story: “Flow”.

Square Enix has recently been increasing their multimedia offerings, the company has been steadily releasing CDs and vinyls featuring music from the multitude of franchises under their control. Final Fantasy XIV in particular is known for its wide offering of music since every zone and major boss has its very own theme (and sometimes just revamped versions of old Final Fantasy music). This new orchestral album features seven songs including:

“Shadowbringers”

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow”

“To the Edge”

“Endcaller”

“Your Answer”

“Close in the Distance”

“Flow”

Over half the songs are featured in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and are mostly found near the end of the game. Since it’s an orchestral arrangement, it’s unlikely that there will be any narrative spoilers since there should be no lyrics but all the same players who want to experience these songs for the first time in-game should probably hold off.

Customers who order the FFXIV Orchestral Arrangement Volume 3 will also get an original cup sleeve, which I’ll admit is a neat little bonus. The Square Enix store offers even more music from Final Fantasy XIV including official vinyl LPs with music directly from the game, songs covered by The Primals, and the original soundtracks in near lossless Bu-Ray.

Square Enix has also opened preorders for the Endwalker vinyl LP, featuring some of the most emotionally impactful tracks from the expansion. Vinyls for the previous expansions are on a waiting list at the time of writing, so when it comes to Final Fantasy XIV soundtrack, jumping in on the preorders is vital.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently one of the largest MMORPGs on the market today with millions of active accounts. The game currently has a free trial up to level 60 including the Heavensward expansion with no playtime restrictions. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the game’s latest expansion which released with patch 6.0. The expansion raised the level cap to 90 and introduced two new jobs: Reaper and Sage. Square Enix recently announced that their in-game Starlight Celebration would soon be underway for the holiday season.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on windows PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

