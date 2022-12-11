Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Gets First-Person Mod

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released on PC, people from all over have come out to support it. But not only in buying the game but making mods for it. Some of the best modes include suits from the comics or films that weren’t in the game or being able to play as different characters or people. You could play as the gravestone of Uncle Ben or become Stan Lee! But the newest mod from creator jedijosh920, who decided that what the game really needed was a first-person mode. That’s right. If you support his Patreon, you’ll get access to a game mod that lets you see everything from the eyes of Spider-Man.

That’s a big change from the main game, as you can guess. The original game is in third-person, and for a good reason. The way that Spider-Man swings and fights can make it a very nauseating experience if you’re looking at it from first-person, and even the trailer below highlights that you’re going to be spinning around a lot as you play through. But if you can push through the pain and motion sickness, you’ll feel like you’re really Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered wasn’t the only game to make waves on PC. The spinoff title featuring Miles Morales was released on PC last month and had some mods made, should you want to check them out. As for the future, that would be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The problem is that the game hasn’t had an update in some time.

We’ve only had one trailer for the game, and while it teased a lot, that’s all we’ve seen from it. There have been promises from people associated with the game that we’ll get something soon, but there’s no update as to when that might be. Nor has there been any indication as to a release window for the title.

The previous two games did a great job establishing the world’s lore and who is in it and who isn’t. Not everything is right from the comics or movies. The world is its own entity. To that end, the teases at the end of both games featured Harry Osborne slowly becoming Venom due to the experience of his father, Norman Osborne. Venom was shown in the reveal trailer, but there’s no indication yet whether he’s the game’s main villain or someone we’ll have to deal with along the way.

Hopefully, fans will get answers soon.

