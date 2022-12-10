Media Molecule Co-Founder Departs Studio

Media Molecule, one of PlayStation’s premiere, and certainly more quirky and creative European studios has suffered a major loss today with one of the studio’s co-founders departing for new challenges. Kareem Ettouney who co-founded Media Molecule in 2006 has also served as the studio’s Art Director throughout the journey of the studio which has, in his time, gone on to develop (or assist in the development of) LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, Sackboy’s Prehistoric Moves, LittleBigPlanet Karting, Tearaway, and it’s PS4 version Tearaway Unfolded, LittleBigPlanet 3, and their most recent work, 2020’s Dreams. Today it was announced that Ettouney would be departing the studio in the new year, but not before the team took the time to celebrate his work with fans.

A tweet from the official Media Molecule Twitter account was the source of the news, where it said,

Kareem Ettouney, Media Molecule’s co-founder and Art Director, has decided to move on from Media Molecule. Since day one, Kareem has been essential in defining the look, the feel and, wihtout a doubt, the very ehtos of who we are and what we do at Media Molecule. We are forever grateful for everything he’s done for us and our community. He’ll be leaving us in early 2023. It wouldn’t feel right for Kareem to depart without a personal goodbye to the community, so we’ll be streaming live wiht him on 17th January 2023. We’ll be looking back at his time at Media Molecule and checking out a few of his personal Dreams highlights. He’ll see you there!

An update from Media Molecule HQ. 💜 pic.twitter.com/y6fdZgA8ig — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) December 9, 2022

As the news broke, key figures within the studio, such as Media Molecule’s Studio Director, and BAFTA winner, Siobhan Reddy, spoke highly of, and expressed their love for Ettouney via Twitter where she said,

Much love to @KEttouney – what a legend, we had some bloomin great times making games together. Gonna miss you but I wish you all the best, thank you for inspiring us all & teaching us so much

Much love to @KEttouney – what a legend, we had some bloomin great times making games together. Gonna miss you but I wish you all the best, thank you for inspiring us all & teaching us so much 💜 https://t.co/dCI0u3rbMh — siobhan (@siobhanreddy) December 9, 2022

Bogdan Vera, Media Molecule’s Principal Programmer also expressed his love for Kareem and the impact he had, saying,

Kareem is one of my favourite people. Early on when I started at Mm he advocated endlessly for my early experimental ideas for the music tools in Dreams, even when I was feeling unsure. I think I will represent his sensitive ethos for tool-making forever!

Kareem is one of my favourite people. Early on when I started at Mm he advocated endlessly for my early experimental ideas for the music tools in Dreams, even when I was feeling unsure. I think I will represent his sensitive ethos for tool-making forever!💙🎨 https://t.co/QtY6iDQ1ru — bogdan @[email protected] (@boggodan) December 9, 2022

No word has yet from Ettouney himself about his next steps, although this might become clear during the January 17, 2023 stream.

Source