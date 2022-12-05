Sentai Daishikkaku Anime Announced, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

An anime adaptation of the manga series Sentai Daishikkaku (Go! Go! Loser Ranger!) was announced on Monday. The series’ first trailer and key visual were also revealed as part of the big announcement which you can check out below. The superhero series from Negi Haruba, creator of the hit rom-com series The Quintessential Quintuplets, will be directed by Keiichi Sato, notably known for directing Tiger and Bunny. No studio, release date, staff information, or cast information has been revealed at this time.

Sentai Daishikkaku Manga

Sentai Daishikkaku first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2021 and his since published a total of seven volumes. Kodansha USA picked up the English license for the series earlier this year and is set to release the second volume on December 13, 2022. Volume 3 will release on February 23, 2023, Volume 4 on April 18, 2023, Volume 5 on June 20, 2023, and Volume 6 on August 22, 2023. In September 2021, Haruba put the series on hiatus due to ongoing health concerns. That same year, Sentai Daishikkaku was a nominee for the 2021 Next Manga Award in the “Best Print” category, an

The anime announcement for Sentai Daishikkaku also bore good news for Haruba’s most-known series. The Quintessential Quintuplets manga officially has over 20 million copies in circulation as of December 2022. The recent movie for the hit anime series earned just over $500k in its first three days at the US box office. The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie has currently grossed over $17.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has currently screen in Japan, United States and Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand. Countries that will be able to see the movie in theaters soon include United Kingdom and Ireland (Dec. 7-8), Germany (March 23, 2023), and Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Hungary in early 2023.

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind’s last hope! …or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside! (Synopsis via Kodansha USA)

Source: Oricon News