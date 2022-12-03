Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel to Release in Theaters, Key Visual Revealed

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Staff

It was revealed on Saturday that the sequel of the popular series Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will be released in theaters. A new key visual was released as part of the big announcement for the upcoming Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film. The sequel will be adapting both novels Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid with studio CloverWorks set to animate the film. No set release date for the film has been announced at this time.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out teaser trailer #1

The announcement came during a special that was dedicated to the main character Mai Sakurajima’s birthday. You cant watch the entire stream below on the official Aniplex YouTube channel. At the very end of the stream, a new visual of Mai was revealed celebrating her birthday as well.

Staff

The main staff from the previous movie of the series is returning this time around reprising their same roles. Sōichi Masui is back as the director while Masahiro Yokotani returns to handle the composition with Satomi Tamura handling the character designs again. No other staff for the film Rascal Does Not Dream of Venturing Out has been announced at this time.

Masui was also the director and in charge of the storyboard of the Bunny Girl Senpai television anime series that aired over the course of 13 episodes in 2018. Masui has a respectable history in the anime industry. He storyboarded the Trigun: Badlands Rumble movie in 2010 and was the director for a few other big-name series including Chaika – The Coffin Princess, Sakura Quest, and Scrapped Princess. He is currently directing the action-packed series Akiba Maid War, which is currently streaming on HIDIVE. Masui also storyboarded plenty of episodes for iconic series such as Soul Eater, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Samurai Champloo.

Cast

The main cast of the original series will also be reprising their previous roles for the film. You can view the entire returning cast list below:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa

Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima

Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

Nao Tōyama as Tome Koga

Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba

Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama

Inori Minase as Shōko Makinohara

Light Novel

Yen Press licenses the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out light novel in English and describes the novel as:

WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO MAKE HER WISH COME TRUE? After a draining December, Sakuta is quickly nearing the end of his second year of high school. Since Mai is a third-year student, they don’t have much time left together before graduation rolls around. Meanwhile, his sister, Kaede, is slowly but steadily venturing outdoors again. Just as she begins to find her footing, she announces her most ambitious goal yet—attending her brother’s high school! Sakuta knows better than anyone how difficult this will be for Kaede, and he’s ready to support her however he can. He’s just not sure if that’s what’s best for her…or what she really wants…

The upcoming sequel film for Bunny Girl Senpai has no release date as of yet. CloverWorks will be animating the upcoming film as they did the series and the previous movie.

Source: Official Twitter, Special Program