Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still In “Early Development”

While it might seem strange reports from Insider Gaming suggest that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in the “blocking phase” with only a few areas available with low-resolution textures. Following its impressive reveal back at E3 in 2017, the game started external playtesting in the summer. According to Insider Gaming Ubisoft has been branding the game as in “early development” to those who have managed to play the title and to those internally and new people joining the project.

Back in 2018, Ubisoft showed off Beyond Good & Evil 2‘s pre-alpha demo which as reported by Insider Gaming based on information they received “has probably rebooted” since that video’s release. The footage and images that were made available to Insider Gaming showed baron planets with a number of blocked structures. Buildings that showed any level of detail were very low quality akin to playing a AAA game on ultra-low settings.

The game sounds to be nothing like what was shown off in 2018 apart from the spaceships, which Insider Gaming noted resembled the official footage that was released in the 2018 pre-alpha footage. It’s hard to imagine that Beyond Good & Evil 2 will make it’s way to consumers anytime soon and could be a few more years until players get hands-on experience with the title.

In a statement provided to Insider Gaming Ubisoft said “Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise.” Beyond Good & Evil 2‘s development has certainly been a patchy one for Ubisoft as Kotaku reported that the project had been bleeding cash for years. Alongside this, Beyond Good & Evil 2 recently took the top spot as the longest-in-development game ever overtaking Duke Nukem Forever. Since its first trailer launched back on May 30th, 2008, Brendan Sinclair, director of GI.biz noted that the game has been in development for 5297 days, surpassing Duke Nukem Forever which was at 5156 days before release.

Given the amount of time Beyond Good & Evil 2 seems to still need it would be no surprise if the development period takes over 6000 days. Ubisoft has been quick to cancel titles such as Splinter Cell VR and postpone titles like Ghost Recon Frontline and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so it’ll be interesting to see how long Beyond Good & Evil 2 will last and whether it’ll make it to release.

Source: Insider Gaming