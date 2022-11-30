Final Fantasy 16 Receives Rating In Brazil

Final Fantasy 16 has received a rating of 16 in Brazil. The country’s Ministry of Justice has described the game as “not recommended for children under 16 (sixteen) years of age” citing sexual content, sensitive themes, and violence. The Ministry of Justice’s report goes into further detail clarifying that the game includes “sex scenes that are not fully shown along with violent content attenuated by scenes’ direction.” Following on from this, the report outlines some aggravating circumstances that warranted the rating including “violence with weapons, blood, intentional deaths, torture and victims suffering. Drugs, prostitution, and sexual content both shown and talked about. Hate crimes.”

The report was issued on November 29th, 2022. This is certainly an interesting tidbit of knowledge about the game ahead of its reported pre-order drop at The Game Awards 2022. Fans will be hoping for a more gritty, realistic interpretation of the Final Fantasy entry that while containing all the elements that made the series great adds on to them with more overt adult themes.

Final Fantasy 16 is set to be one of PlayStation and Square Enix’s biggest titles for 2023 taking place in the fantasy world of Valisthea. While there’s still plenty to find out about the game, Producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the game won’t be open world and will instead focus on “area-based” design.”

“We’ve found in our extensive user research that many of the younger generation of gamers have never played a Final Fantasy or don’t have any interest in the series,” says Yoshida. “To create a game that might excite and resonate not only with our core fans, but also with that new generation, we played a LOT of games ourselves, and so yes, in [Final Fantasy 16] you’ll find inspiration from recent triple-A open-world RPGs.”

Despite this, the game is set to take a lot of mechanical inspiration from Final Fantasy XV with the main character, Clive being accompanied by AI companions. Yoshida also confirmed that characters will join the player’s party at varying parts of the story and have pivotal roles to play narratively. There’s a lot more info surrounding Final Fantasy 16 that we’ve covered in detail here. However, this latest news surrounding the Ministry for Justice in Brazil’s rating of the title is sure to excite many Final Fantasy players who were eager for a more grounded and adult-themed Final Fantasy title.

Source: Ministry of Justice Brazil