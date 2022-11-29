New Dragon Ball “Battle Hour” Event To Possibly Tease New Games and Content?

The Dragon Ball franchise has arguably never been stronger, mainly because they have a lot going for it despite not having the “main anime” on TV sets right now. They had a successful movie come out this year via Super Hero. They have released or re-released titles to next-gen systems, and the manga is on fire, and so on. But some are always looking for the following big announcement from the team. Luckily for them, that announcement may come sooner than they think. We say that because a new “Battle Hour” event has been announced, and it’ll arrive on December 3rd to talk about the video games of the series.

Past “Battle Hours,” an annual event if you didn’t know, has been full of not just gameplay action but surprises featuring the many titles in the Dragon Ball line. So far, three titles have been confirmed for the Battle Hour. The card game will be there, Legends and FighterZ. All three are popular video game entries, and fans will be excited to see what goes on with them. However, it should be noted that the event might not limit itself to those titles. They are known to keep things close to the vest until the event goes live. So you could easily see some of the other games in the series make an appearance.

So what kind of surprises should gamers expect from the Battle Hour? Well, typically, a bunch of DLC announcements is made across the titles shown. That would line up with the title that we know are there and the ones that could be there. For example, Xenoverse 2 just had a DLC pack come recently to coincide with the recent movie. But they teased the next pack of characters, so perhaps the Battle Hour will showcase more of them.

Furthermore, the Kakarot title is getting story DLC featuring Goku’s father, Bardock. We’ve seen some small glimpses into that title, so perhaps the event will peel back the layers of the DLC even further. Or, they could tease what comes after it!

But could an all-new game get announced during the event? That’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely. It hasn’t happened in the past, and that’s probably for the best, as many don’t know about the Battle Hour events. But the DLC announcements will keep most fans happy, making it enough reason to tune in and see what’s shown.

Source: ComicBook.com