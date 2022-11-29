Fallout 4 Mod Is A Fully Blown Prequel To Fallout 4

Bethesda games seem to live and die by their tentative modding communities. Fallout 4 is no different and over the years the title has received numerous updates and mods that range from minor in-game adjustments to complete overhauls of the entire Fallout 4 experience. While Fallout 4 has been out for over seven years now, plenty of new mods and features are still being added to the game to help players pass the time until the inevitable release of Starfield in 2023.

Frost, a Fallout 4 mod created by RedMetalShield, completely overhauls the entirety of Fallout 4 by shifting the time period to the early 2080s, just after the nuclear war broke out between China and America. The mod initially added new factions, lethal combat and an entire subway system that spanned the entire commonwealth. Combined with overhauled visuals, survival mechanics and a prequel narrative to Fallout 4, Frost was already an amazing modded experience.

Frost’s latest update adds new perks, new gameplay systems, and a whole mental health dynamic involving hallucinations. As your character’s mental health deteriorates in-game the player can start to hallucinate imaginary NPCs and events. If your mental stress goes too high you’ll start to see creepy mannequins and possibly Grognak the Barbarian with some of the hallucinations being confined to specific areas. If the hallucinations begin to overwhelm the player too much they will go into a “fugue state”, where the player will blackout and wake up in a completely different random location in the wastelands.

If you’re a lore buff of the Fallout universe Frost has got you covered. There are over 200 new terminals and journal entries that are built upon the established lore of the Fallout universe. Alongside this, the latest update for Frost contains another brand-new faction and an overhauled crafting system which allows you to craft survival materials such as medicine, camouflage, and bandages.

Frost is still currently under continued development but the current experience is well worth a look for those looking to expand their Fallout experience as they wait for the next entry in the series or until the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S update for Fallout 4 set to release in 2023. You can pick up the full mod over on Nexus Mods.

Fallout 4 is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source: Nexus Mods