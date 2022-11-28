The Settlers: New Allies Coming To PC In February Before Console Launch

Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Blue Byte have shared new details on its upcoming strategy title The Settlers: New Allies. The cosy-looking settlement building and battle game will be released for PC first on February 17, 2023.

Console gamers won’t be left out though, as it’s also been revealed that a version of the title for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna is also in the works. Ubisoft announced the game’s release date alongside a new developer diary video that showcases some of the updates the team have been working on. The Settlers: New Allies will take place in the same universe as the original game of The Settlers and will feature real-time strategic battles as part of its core gameplay. You can check out the latest developer update video right here to get a feel for the settlement strategy antics to come.

The game will include three different modes for players to try out. The game’s main single-player campaign will see players forced from their homes and made to settle on new and unfamiliar territories. Thrown into this mix will be the emergence of new factions within their communities and raids from bandits upon their settlements. Players will also be able to try out the game’s hardcore mode. This will pit players against challenging AI opponents as they try to survive through a variety of testing scenarios with differing conditions and gameplay modifiers. Finally, there’s the game’s skirmish mode, which will allow for online PvP and co-op gameplay. Up to eight players will be able to play in solo vs. AI, co-op vs. AI or PvP modes on the 12 maps that The Settlers: New Allies will launch with.

While there’s no specific date yet for when the game will be coming to console platforms, Ubisoft has confirmed that the title will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna. PC players will get first dibs on the action in the spring though. Those who can’t wait to get a further look at The Settlers: New Allies can check out the upcoming developer Twitch stream on December 1. The broadcast gets underway at 7 AM PT /10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT/ 4 PM CET on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel.

The Settlers: New Allies will be released for PC on February 17 and will be available on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. A console version is to be released at a later date.

