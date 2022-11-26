Super Smash Bros Ultimate Community Impressed By 8-Year-Olds Skills

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is a title known for many things. Not the least is its very impressive roster and the epic trailers that announced new characters. But, the thing that has kept it “active” in many ways is the competitive community. The fighting game is known for its intense competitions and the players who go all out to harness their skills to be the best in the world. These fights can be intense, and you must have skills to stand out. So how do you think people reacted when they saw an 8-Year-Old girl pretty much dominate an event a few days back?

The event in question was ESA KC #33, and the young girl’s gamer name was “Bubblegum.” She played Joker, and from the get-go, it was clear that she not only knew how to play the game, she knew how to play it well. She was able to mix various tactics together to achieve victory in both singles competitions and Squad Strike. Unfortunately, she didn’t win the event, but her dad and others were happy to note how wonderful she was.

I am BEYOND proud of her. I saw her using the notes with kirby too!!!! LETS GOOOOO she looked SO happy — MRG Kels 🔜 #Path2Glory (@SuperGirlKels) November 24, 2022

Here is a video of one of the matches she won. As you can see, she knew how to play and win:

What’s key here is that, according to her father, she’s only been playing for about a year and a half. Onlookers noticed that she hadn’t mixed all the abilities available to her in her strategy yet. So when she does, she’ll be able to do even more damage in the competitive circuit. But, just as important, she was having fun doing it.

While this may not be the “most groundbreaking story” out there, it’s a fun one, and that’s important too. When we think about competitions in the gaming space, we think about those who dedicate every moment of their lives to getting better. They even have sponsors who provide them with housing to ensure they focus on the game and get better.

Yet here, we have an 8-year-old girl who definitely doesn’t have the ability to spend every waking moment playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate, doing well on her skill alone. If she gets some more training? She’ll be a force to be reckoned with, and you’ll fear the name “Bubblegum.”

In the meantime, fans are hoping to get a potential tease of the series’ future, though Masahiro Sakurai has been relatively mum on that as of late.

Source: YouTube