Sony Patent Uncovers AI Gameplay Intentions

There’s always an influx of patents that pop up online. Unfortunately, not all of these patents ever materialize into real projects. However, it’s always a bit of fun to see just where some companies are heading. One of the recently uncovered patents is from the folks over at Sony. It looks like they have potential plans to bring out some incredibly accurate AI for your gameplay sessions. So now, whenever you’re looking to take a break but need the match to carry on, your AI counterpart will help out. Of course, this could prove to be messy for online gameplay.

This patent discovery looks to showcase some technology in the works to train AI further. More specifically, it’s AI that’s prepared to mimic your gameplay style. This way, if you ever have to take a break, then the AI can continue your gameplay session. Then there’s also a feature to allow your AI simply take control as you embark on some gameplay proving too much of a challenge. How many times has that happened in your gameplay sessions? You hit a difficulty wall, and after several attempts and frustrating restarts later, you give up for a little while. With this AI technology, you can hand the controller over and watch as the computer attempt to overcome the obstacle.

But what might prove to be a controversial issue is online gameplay. There’s a potential that you’ll soon face against other players that are actually not actively playing. It could be an easy way to complete goals or farm XP. For those who are actually grinding away at the hours to earn these accomplishments, it might feel less thrilling knowing other players can flip a switch as all the grunt work goes to a bot. Then there’s the whole competitive side of things which again could prove to be controversial as you face players that are actually bots.

Regardless, this is just a patent and not something that Sony is actively pursuing. But, if this was a feature that was to come out, would you be interested? This is also one of the more recent patents discovered by Sony, as there was another report last week regarding a PlayStation patent. If you don’t recall, we reported on another patent discovery that would allow Sony to trigger an automatic pause. Essentially Sony’s PlayStation 5 console would be able to tell when you set a controller down for a break and automatically pause the game. But, much like this patent, we might not see the feature ever officially come out to the public.

Source