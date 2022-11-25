Bayonetta 3 Gets Overview Trailer

You might be confused by this article at first. After all, didn’t Bayonetta 3 release last month? So why in the world is it getting an overview trailer now? That is a fair question, but the answer might be the current day we’re on. Yep, we’re talking about Black Friday. All sorts of deals are going on right now, including for the third title featuring everyone’s favorite Umbra Witch. Plus, the sales will continue throughout Monday, so perhaps Nintendo and PlatinumGames are trying to entice you to try the game if you haven’t already.

It was a long road to get Bayonetta 3 made, but now that it’s here, you should try it out, if for no other reason than to see where the story goes and how insane and over-the-top the action bits are. Trust us when we say that PlatinumGames was having the time of their lives making certain spots in the game. You could even say it was a “Thriller” for them.

The game focuses on Bayonetta, of course, but with a few twists. First, she’s not facing off against Angels or Demons primarily. Instead, she’s facing off against the Homunculi. These are artificial bio-weapons that come in many different forms and will challenge the Umbra Witch mightily.

Second, she’s not dealing solely with the world’s fate but the multiverse’s fate! An Umbra Witch-In-Training crashes into her world and reveals that a being known as Singularity is trying to destroy every universe so it can rewrite reality in its image. That means Bayonetta will travel to other universes and witness who she is in them, along with her allies, and get all new weapons to use and demons to summon!

Finally, aside from the new weapons to use, you’ll be able to play as both your longtime friend Jeanne and the new girl in Viola. Jeanne will be doing some “secret spy missions” to further the story, while Viola has a unique arsenal of weapons and moves to wield. That includes the demon Cheshire, who will act on its own in battle so that Viola can fight unopposed.

The game has all the style, humor, and visuals you expect based on past titles. Plus, Hideki Kamiya of PlatinumGames is already possibly teasing a 4th entry in the franchise. Whether that happens or not isn’t for us to say. But it does give you more motivation to try out Bayonetta 3!

