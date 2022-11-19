Bayonetta 3 Is On Sale Right Now On Amazon

It’s that time of year again when video games and the systems they’re played on get all sorts of deals and discounts so you can buy them at a steal and enjoy them like nobody’s business. But the question always becomes, “Who will have the best deals?” That is the question, now, isn’t it? Amazon is easily one of the places most of you will go to look for deals. Why? Because it’s Amazon, and Amazon is the ruler of many things thanks to the “efforts” of Jeff Bezos, but we digress. The point is that many games will be on sale in the lead-up to Black Friday. Bayonetta 3 is one of them.

That might surprise some of you because the game hasn’t been out for a month yet. It was released on October 28th, if you recall. But already, it’s gotten a significant price drop on Amazon. Initially, the game was $60 for the standard version. But now, you can get it for $47. That’s a pretty good price cut. Yes, we know this is before taxes, but it’s still a reasonable price for a great game.

Bayonetta 3 has been praised by fans and critics for its sharp visuals, excellent voice acting, over-the-top action scenes, and smooth combat. You’ll play the Umbra Witch as she has to deal with a threat concerning the entire multiverse. An entity known as Singularity is trying to destroy everything and reform it in its own twisted image. To do so, he must go to the various worlds within the multiverse and kill the Bayonetta’s that are there. So, you’ll need to team up with an arrival from the multiverse in Viola to try and stop him.

But it’ll be anything but easy, and Bayonetta will need to pull out some new tricks to get the job done. You’ll get access to new weapons, new demons, and all-new transformations to get through the multiple worlds you’ll visit. Just as new, the character Viola has her own unique arsenal of moves, weapons, and summon via Cheshire that you can use to defeat the Homunculi and other beings you’ll face.

The game features the classic PlatinumGames style and its desire for you to get the best ranking you can as you play. The story is deep and fun, and hilarious. You won’t want to miss out.

So if you’ve been waiting for a game sale before buying it, head over to Amazon!

Source: Amazon