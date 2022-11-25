Guerrilla Games Highlights Horizon Call of the Mountain Protagonist

There is quite a bit of hype built around the next-generation PlayStation VR headset. However, fans who are eager to dive into the hardware will also want some new video game titles to really make use of the PlayStation VR2. Fortunately, we have a few games in the works, and one that should be an instant purchase for players is Horizon Call of the Mountain. This is the next extensive installment from the Horizon franchise but made exclusively for the PlayStation VR2. Today, the developers over at Guerrilla Games decided to hype up the game’s upcoming launch with a small highlight for the protagonist of this game, Ryas.

If you don’t already know about Horizon Call of the Mountain, this game won’t be following series protagonist Aloy. Instead, the developers opted to bring out a new character named Ryas. From the tweet that was sent out, Ryas was once born as a noble member of the Carja family. Although, since then, he has lost faith in himself. Leaving to find redemption, Ryas will use his skills from his time as a Shadow Carja. You’ll have to climb steep mountains and prepare for battle against the behemoth machines that roam the world.

Meet Ryas, the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain. A former Shadow Carja with many regrets, he seeks his redemption and freedom in this upcoming adventure created exclusively for PlayStation®VR2 by Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames pic.twitter.com/V7gNd2pMIU — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) November 25, 2022

Little is known about Ryas, and according to the developers, even his appearance has been a secret. Players will embark on the journey to find Ryas’ honor once again in this thrilling epic experience. You can find this game launching alongside the release of the PlayStation VR2. If you’re unaware, both the new VR headset for the PlayStation 5 and Horizon Call of the Mountain will hit the marketplace on February 22, 2023. Furthermore, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the headset itself, there are a few notable improvements Sony has made.

For instance, we’ll have two 2000×2040 OLED 4K HDR displays with intelligent eye tracking. This will allow players to focus fully on whatever they are looking at on the display. Likewise, the new displays will be 4x the resolution of the original PlayStation VR headset. Then there’s the inclusion of 3D audio immersion, which should further give players a more immersive experience. With that said, this PlayStation 5 VR headset will run players $549.99. In the meantime, you can check out the PlayStation VR2 headset trailer down below. Additionally, embedded in the video above is the trailer for the upcoming Horizon Call of the Mountain video game.

