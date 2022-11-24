The Latest Update for Total War: Warhammer 3 Has Landed

The new patch notes for the turn-based strategy game have dropped.

It’s an eager moment when you’re waiting for the latest patch notes regarding the update of your favorite game; they can often be minor patch updates or full-on game changes and getting your head around the latter can be a time-consuming thing. Total War: Warhammer 3 has a new update out, which comes only a month after the previous update, which was an unbelievably huge one.

But before we get into the patch notes though, here’s a breakdown of the game for the people that might be new to the franchise and are interested in trying something new. Total War: Warhammer 3 is a turn-based strategy game with real-time tactics, similar to any of the other Total War games. The campaign allows players to move armies around the map as well as the ability to construct and manage settlements.

Players can engage in diplomacy while also being able to fight against AI-controlled factions. What is cool about this game is that it features a lot of custom battle modes where you can create all kinds of different real-time battles instead of the usual game modes and battles that the series has become accustomed to. The campaign mode in this game can also be played online with another player in cooperative or head-to-head modes.

The game features several races that can be controlled, they include the human civilizations of Grand Cathay (which is based on Imperial China) and Kislev (based on Medieval Russia). On top of that are five Chaos factions, with four of them focusing on the Chaos Gods: Khorne, Tzeentch, Nurgle, and Slaanesh. There are also the Daemons of Chaos who are led by a Daemon Prince that can also be customized by earning something called the Daemonic Glory which can be earned throughout the campaign. Another race was introduced to the game for people that pre-purchased the game before release who are called the Ogre Kingdoms.

Here are some of the highlights from update 2.3:

Customizable Endgame Scenarios make their way to multiplayer.

The eight original Warhammer 1 Lords receive brand-new selection videos.

Landmarks from Mortal Empires and the Realm of Chaos maps arrive in Immortal Empires, along with some new landmarks and 10-slot settlements for select factions.

Further tweaks to the victory objectives of several Legendary Lords including Kislev, Tomb Kings, and the Ogre Kingdoms.

A sweep of balance changes to Tomb Kings, Vampire Counts, Skaven, and more.

Changes to how the AI dodges spells, artillery, and other ranged attacks, along with new difficulty adjustments.

To read the full in-depth breakdown of this new update, then you can find it on the official Total War website. If you’re more of a visual learner, then you can watch the official patch notes video on the Total War: Warhammer 3 YouTube channel below