New Map Images Leaked of Halo Infinite’s Season 3

Halo Infinite has had a topsy-turvy life so far: first, it failed to live up to the pre-release hype, and in the years since, the game has been littered with technical problems. But to call it a bad game would be a total misdiagnosis because Halo Infinite is a giant title with a huge community of players still playing it. One thing that helps with that is the introduction of new seasons, and we have some details about Halo Infinite’s Season 3 to reveal to you.

Halo Infinite is known for being just an online multiplayer experience, which you could say is something that was lacking from the previous Halo games that relied on epic storylines instead. Even though the activity on Halo Infinite has dwindled in recent years, these updated seasons have always tried to invigorate new life into the game, and it just so happens that there have been some leaked map images for the upcoming Season 3 that will be arriving in March 2023.

The maps in Halo Infinite have always been met with a mixed reception. The tight-cornered maps offer a great environment for those close-quarter battles, and there are some massive open sections that allow players to operate vehicles and snipe enemies. As you can see from the images below, these leaked maps definitely look the part, so let’s hope they can change people’s perceptions of the overall map quality in this game.

– Oasis: An ancient gift. A new genesis.

– Cliffhanger: High altitude. Highly classified. pic.twitter.com/dcprEWIImN — Halo Leaks | Halo Infinite Leaks & More (@leaks_infinite) November 22, 2022

New unreleased #HaloInfinite map

Chasm – Mind the gap. pic.twitter.com/mNhFIi0iWR — Halo Leaks | Halo Infinite Leaks & More (@leaks_infinite) November 22, 2022 The leaked maps that were revealed on Twitter

The new maps are called “Oasis: An ancient gift. A new genesis,” “Cliffhanger: High altitude. Highly classified,” and “Chasm,” the latter of these has clearly only been given the basic name and nothing else. Oasis looks to be set in a desert-like place with a little bit of indoor combat as well, judging by the huge tower and the base that you can see to the right. Cliffhanger looks to be in a more mountain-like environment, with what looks to be a cave base incorporated into one of the mountains. Chasm could solely be based inside a very futuristic-looking environment that includes a lot of levels.

The images were revealed on the Twitter page Halo Leaks | Halo Infinite Leaks & More, which has been very creditable over the years. If this game is to succeed, then 343 is going about it the right way by adding all these new maps – hopefully, they will go down a treat and Halo Infinite’s Season 3 will be one worth waiting for when it comes out in the New Year.

