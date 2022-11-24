15 Best God Games of All Time

There are many games that let you “be a god”, but with these 15 games, you’ll have a lot more creativity and fun as you play.

#15 Cult of The Lamb

Let’s start with a recent title many of you have enjoyed. Cult of The Lamb puts you in the role of a lamb saved from slaughter who must help a forbidden entity amass power. What could possibly go wrong?

As its newly empowered priest, you’ll travel the land, pick up followers, make a community of worshipers, and then lay waste to the “false gods” that stand in your way. Of course, how you run your “flock” is up to you, and it can get pretty vicious if you let it.

Will you be able to rise to the godly top? Or will you find yourself being laid to waste by higher powers?

#14 Viva Piñata

How’s this for a blast from the past? Viva Piñata put a unique spin on god games as you took care of a garden and then attracted pinatas to come and live in it!

As you grew the farm, so too did you develop your collection of pinatas. There were over 60 species of pinata in the game, and it was surprisingly addicting. So much so that the game was not only successful, it inspired a bunch of sequels and even a kid’s TV show!

The original one was from 2006, but you can still get it today. So why not have some relaxing fun?

#13 Worldbox – God Simulator

If you’re looking for a title that’ll make you feel like a god, Worldbox – God Simulator might be what you need.

The title puts you in the role of creating a world. Four different races can populate it, and you can help ensure that they form civilizations and start expanding. But, inevitably, you will want to “break your toys.” When that happens, unleash incredible godlike powers to destroy all the people have built.

This destruction can come from a natural disaster or a giant crab that shoots laser beams. Both are viable options here.

Each world you set foot in will be different. So build it up, tear it down, and do what you want in your world!

#12 Sapiens

How would you like to start a game from the near beginning of human life? In Sapiens, you’ll get that chance. The title puts you in control of a prehistoric civilization and charges you with seeing their development through.

Start as a tribe trying to make their way on the land. Then, choose what technologies they should learn, expand on, and watch them rise.

You’ll have plenty of options to choose from regarding your starting spot. The dev team notes that you’ll have options on a map more extensive than the real Earth!

So, are you ready to develop your primitive people into something great?

#11 Dungeons 3

Would you like to be the bad guy in a game? Dungeons 3 will let you do that. It continues the story of the previous titles and features you as a dungeon lord waging war against the citizens of the overworld. After bringing the dark elf priestess Thalya to your side, you’ll create elaborate dungeons and raise an army of monsters to fight off the forces of good!

Each campaign in the game is robust. You’ll be playing for about twenty hours each time, and each time you’ll have procedurally-generated dungeons that’ll throw curve balls at you. So adapt quickly, ensure your traps are set and your army ready, then wage war for supremacy!

#10 The Universim

Universal societies need a guiding hand. Yours are available, so dive into The Universim and get started!

You’ll play as a god to a fledgling society, and through your help, they can rise to a universal empire! But don’t think it’ll be easy. You have to make choices for them to get the people on the right path. Plus, some people might not like what you do. When that happens, unleash your godly power and make it clear who’s in charge.

Start small, then build your people up! Take them to a place they could’ve never reached without your input. Be the god you want to be to create the race you want to worship you.

#9 War of the Overworld

Oh, you want another game where you can be the bad guy? War of the Overworld allows you to build and harness the power of an expansive dungeon as you fight the heroes of the world above.

Pick and choose how each room will be. From the traps in it to the rituals that can take place there, it’s all up to you. There are dozens of options available at your disposal, so don’t be afraid to experiment.

To that end, there are six game modes within the title, from the standard campaign mode to Scenarios, a Survival Mode, and even multiplayer!

#8 Pocket God

Do you need a God Game on the go? Pocket God can help with that. In this “micro game,” you play the god of an island. You have a group of people you watch over, and you can affect them in any way you choose. You can help them improve their lives or make them infinitely worse. Don’t like a particular villager? Dangle them in the air, or strike them with lightning!

Do you have an affinity for a specific couple? Bless them with long life!

More content has been added to the title with fan feedback, so check the game out and see what it’s like.

#7 Universe Sandbox

Depending on what you believe, the gods of old, or the beings that came before them, created the universe with their hands and divine might. Now, you’ll be able to do the same thing and then screw with the universe as you have fun.

Universe Sandbox gives you a universe to control and manipulate. You won’t be watching over species like other titles, though. Instead, you’ll be able to destroy planets, fling stars, and more acts of destruction. Or, find an empty sector of space and build your ideal solar system or galaxy!

You’ll have a lot to do with a universe at your disposal. Plus, you can play the game in VR and feel even more godlike!

#6 Black & White

Next, we have a classic God Game franchise in Black & White. Here, you’ll be a God of a tribe that lives on a set of islands. Through your “god hand,” you’ll affect the people, the environment, and more. Your followers will form an opinion of you with each action you take.

The more you do, the more you’ll determine whether you’re seen as a benevolent god or an evil one. Or, perhaps you’ll take the middle road. It’s all up to you.

Perform miracles for your people to save lives, or toss them impossible tasks to see what happens next. By your hand, everything shall happen.

#5 Spore

At one time, Spore was considered one of the most revolutionary concepts out there. When it launched, it was great, up until a certain point. Despite that shortcoming, the game is still an excellent example of a God Game because you are literally creating life.

You’ll make the lifeforms of your dreams through a robust creator tool. Start as a single-celled organism, then go multi-cellular, and it goes up from there.

Start as one being of a species, then grow it into a society! Eventually, you’ll head off into space and explore what the galaxy has to offer.

Despite late-game issues, the first few phases of the title are still a lot of fun, and you’ll want to try it out for yourself if you have the time.

#4 Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2

Have you ever wanted to control a battle on the largest possible scale? One where you can send armies against one another for no reason other than amusement? If so, Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 is the one you want to try out.

The game will let you create armies of characters and let them loose to see who will be victorious. With 1st and 3rd-person viewpoints, you can see how the battle unfolds in multiple ways.

The title gets many updates, and expansions are on the way to flesh it out more. So prepare for battle, no matter what battle it is your mind creates.

#3 From Dust

They say that in a battle of man versus nature, nature always wins. That might be true in our world, but in the world of From Dust, you’ll have a better chance in that fight.

You’ll help protect and guide a primitive time in a period when nature was overwhelming. The tribe was once an ancient people who had godlike powers, but those are now gone. You must fight against nature to reclaim the tribe’s abilities, then put them to the test to stay the hand of nature.

You’ll soon see why this game is special with multiple territories to explore, powers to unlock, and challenge maps to overcome.

#2 SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

One of the all-time classic franchises in the genre, SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition brings the fourth main entry and the extensive expansion pack to you in one place.

Unlike other entries in the series, you’re not just managing one city you build from scratch. Instead, you take your management talents to an area full of unique cities and towns, then try to connect them and manage them into a metropolis.

Build the perfect network of roads to connect the cities. Then, work with the citizens to expand the super-city and make it flow as well as possible.

Will you be able to manage all the different cities and keep your citizens happy?

#1 The Sims 4

Given the series’ popularity, we must put The Sims 4 at the top of this list. Because not only are you playing god with one person’s life, you’re playing it with all the Sims in the game.

You’ll start by making your sim and starting your life with them. Then, what you do with that life is 100% up to you, full stop. What they do, how they interact with others, what jobs they have, who they partner with, it’s all up to you.

The real hook of the game is the never-ending content. Between updates and expansion DLC, there are almost an infinite amount of ways to influence what your character does.