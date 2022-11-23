Ninja Gaiden To Be Reborn Via PlatinumGames?

Plenty of video game franchises are created by one team but find “new life” through another. A great example is the Fallout franchise. Bethesda didn’t make it, but once they got their hands on it, it was elevated to a whole new level of play that still reverberates today. Sometimes, you must put a fresh pair of eyes on an older franchise to give it unique flair and new potential and bring in new gamers. For the Ninja Gaiden series, it’s been a decade since its last main entry, and rumors are flying that it could be rebooted soon.

At first, the rumors said that the people at Team Ninja, who made the modern trilogy, would be continuing the line. But they seemingly have dispersed that rumor themselves. However, the rumor isn’t dying. It’s changing focus. Specifically, an Xbox insider has noted online that he was told that the developer who would recreate Ninja Gaiden is none other than PlatinumGames:

ok bugger it, been told the studio signed on to make Ninja Gaiden is Platinum — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 20, 2022

Whether or not we can believe the rumor isn’t the issue right now. The “issue” is whether this would be a good move for the franchise. Again, it’s been a decade since the last mainline title, so a reboot/continuation is more than welcome by fans of the series. We can’t say that PlatinumGames will “knock it out of the park” should they get the ability to do the game. After all, they’ve had their fair share of missteps, including a cancelation that almost broke the company.

However, if you look at their “greatest hits,” they have quite a few that stand out as spectacular titles. The most recent is Bayonetta 3, which many praised as the best of the series, despite its divisive ending. Then, there’s Nier: Automata, a game so good that it’s getting an anime adaptation! Oh, and don’t forget Astral Chain! That title was well-received too.

PlatinumGames is known for its incredible action-style gameplay and cranking things up to eleven and beyond to make their games memorable. It doesn’t always work, but more times than not, it does. Since Ninja Gaiden, especially in its modern form, is all about intense ninja action, PlatinumGames can work with that easily. The modern games gave Ryu Hyabusa a plethora of weapons, abilities, and styles to use in combat. That’s something that PlatinumGames does on the regular with their titles.

So, again, we can’t say that this will happen. But if it does, you can at least give PlatinumGames the benefit of the doubt to not screw it up.

