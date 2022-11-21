Forza Horizon 5 Auction House Closed Until Further Notice

Forza fans have been going through the latest installment, Forza Horizon 5. This game launched back in November of last year, 2021. However, that game is still logging players in all over the world today. There’s quite a bit of fun to be had here, but there is one slight issue right now. The in-game economy is messed up. That’s actually the result of developers Playground Games having to close up the Auction House. Until they figure out a way to resolve the over influx of money players have accumulated, players won’t be able to sell or purchase any new vehicles from each other.

If you haven’t heard, this month sparked a popular loophole for earning in-game money within Forza Horizon 5. Players were able to discover an exploit within the Super 7, and as a result, players were able to fill their virtual bank accounts. Now, that’s not something the development team wants, and it plays a significant role in what vehicles are available within the auction house at any given time. While a recent update to Forza Horizon 5 addressed the exploit, the money and in-game economy is still unbalanced.

To avoid players buying everything up from the Auction House and creating more of a problem for others that didn’t uncover the exploit, developers removed the feature. With the update that came out to fix the exploit, the development studio, Playground Games decided to best avoid more of a disaster, they would turn off the feature. We currently have no indication as to when precisely the Auction House will make its return. However, the development studio has said in the official patch notes that they continue working towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy.

Just what ideas they have in mind is a mystery for now. But, the developers are stating that they will update players soon. Perhaps that solution will come in time for the holiday season when we will likely see even more players either jumping into the game for the first time or enjoying the game during their holiday breaks. At any rate, those hopeful of selling their unwanted vehicle in an auction will have to wait a bit longer. But, for those who haven’t already done so, Forza Horizon 5 is available to pick up on PC, Xbox One, and lastly, the Xbox Series X/S. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view below. However, please keep in mind that this coverage is from when the game first launched into the marketplace and not necessarily our impressions of its current state.

Source