Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3 DLC Drops This December

Nintendo is still thriving with its Nintendo Switch platform. One of the components that have allowed this system to continue its long life cycle is the collection of incredible first-party games. And one of those games that have been an instant buy alongside the console purchase is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The video game is still highly enjoyed all around the world today. Although, it’s not necessarily a brand new installment. Fortunately, the developers over at Nintendo opted to breathe some new life into the game this year to keep the appeal going.

Nintendo unveiled earlier in the year that they would deliver a booster pack to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Essentially, this is a collection of race tracks that Nintendo would add to the game over six waves. While we’ve been receiving these tracks for a good little while now, we know that the waves will span across 2023 as well. So you will have a reason to pick the game back up throughout 2023 in order to try out the latest tracks. Today, we’re finding out that the next wave will be released on December 7, 2022.

Start your engines! Wave 3 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC. pic.twitter.com/lbhHsbpf7L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2022

Just like past waves, this new collection will bring in a total of eight race tracks that the game will split between two cups. Those cups are the Rock Cup and Moon Cup. Likewise, the maps come from a few different Mario kart games, in which we have a breakdown of what race tracks are being added and what game they initially came from down below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3 Tracks

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop – Mario Kart Tour

GBA Boo Lake – Mario Kart: Super Circuit

3DS Rock Rock Mountain – Mario Kart 7

Wii Maple Treeway – Mario Kart Wii

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways – Mario Kart Tour

DS Peach Gardens – Mario Kart DS

Merry Mountains – Mario Kart Tour

3DS Rainbow Road – Mario Kart 7

As mentioned, those tracks will drop on December 7, 2022. Since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just an enhanced version of the Nintendo Wii U’s Mario Kart 8, it’s nice that Nintendo is offering more content in the game. Clearly, players are still thoroughly enjoying this title, so it does make sense for Nintendo to keep it active for both veteran players and newcomers. However, we are wondering just how exactly Nintendo will be topping this installment and if that next installment will even end up on the Nintendo Switch. Regardless, there haven’t been any announcements regarding the next mainline Mario Kart video game.

Source