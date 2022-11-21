Destiny 2 Gets Leaked Cutscene That Exposes Future Storyline!

Destiny 2 has been around for over five years now. Bungie has done its best to craft a game that would feature compelling gameplay for solo players and co-op parties and a story to bind it all together. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and 2023 will be the start of that end via a new expansion in Lightfall. However, before we get to that point, storylines still need to be finished in the “Season of Plunder.” To that end, a cutscene for the end of the season’s story has been leaked online. So if you don’t want to learn what will happen in the future, look away now.

Are you still here? Ok then, we’ll keep going.

In the leaked video at the bottom of the article, we get a scene that is narrated by Saint-14. We then see Mithrax, the leader of the Fallen, making a special potion for the hero Osiris. Why is this a “special potion”? Because the potion/tea is infused with the “essence” of the Nezarec. We’re not sure if he used tea or sweetener to make it suitable to taste, but we hope he did something with it!

No matter what he did or didn’t add to it, Osiris gets better after drinking the “tea.” Through this, Osiris reveals that there is a secret “hidden away on Neptune” that ties to an important character within Destiny 2. Osiris and Saint-14 get a tender moment after this and say, “that is enough.”

You can watch the full video below, but what’s important to note is that this directly sets up the content of Lightfall. That DLC expansion will take players to the cyberpunk city of Neptune and showcase new powers and threats to deal with. Not the least of which is the rise of a dark force that threatens to snuff all “light” out of the galaxy. Given that this is the penultimate content for the game, you can expect it to be grand in scale and scope. So the only question becomes, “How will Bungie top it in the last expansion?”

We can’t say right now because the next expansion isn’t here yet, but Bungie has been taking its time and crafting a space epic that fans have enjoyed for years. Plus, in between these story events, there will be plenty of gameplay-focused events for gamers to have fun with. So stay tuned for more updates on the next expansion!

Source: YouTube