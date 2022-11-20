The Sims 4 Legacy Edition Is Being Continued

This is a fact many of us slowly saw coming…but some of us don’t wanna accept. EA has officially announced the end of support for The Sims 4 Legacy Edition, which means it will be discontinued. This will be starting to go into effect on December 12, 2022. After that date, you will no longer be able to download the game from any platform. One thing that players will be pleased to know is they can upgrade their Legacy Edition to the standard version, allowing them to also transfer all their saves, as long as their computer still supports the game. The Sims 4 Legacy Edition is actually designed to be a version of the game created for less powerful computers…but that also gives the game limitations. However, it was announced a bit back that the version of the game wouldn’t be working anymore on lesser computers.

Not long ago the announcement was made on the official Sims series Twitter profile saying: “starting December 12, 2023, The Sims Legacy Edition will no longer be available on PC or Mac. Players can choose to upgrade to the Standard Edition, as long as the device meets the minimum requirements. Even the saved files are transferable.”

Below are the steps for transferring your saved data safely:

Open the Documents folder. Open the Electronic Arts folder. Copy the folder called The Sims 4 Legacy Edition. Transfer the file to the same folder (Documents/Electronic Arts) on the new computer and rename it to The Sims 4. Start the game.

The Sims 4 As Been Welcomed To CurseForge

Sims 4 has received some very exciting news this week as it now has its very own hub for mods! Many Sims creators who regularly design mods for the game already announced they would be on the platform, and ever since yesterday the post of mods just keeps going and going. It is never-ending all the things you can do in Sims 4 with just a couple of mods. You can easily check out CurseForge to download some amazing mods from Simmers for The Sims 4 to make your experience a hundred times better on an already amazing game.

The Sims 4 is now free to play. The Sims 4 is available on Steam and Origin for both PC and Mac computers. The game can also be played on Xbox and PlayStation and also has mobile apps for your mobile devices. Be sure to check it out today!

If you play The Sims 4 Legacy Edition, be sure to transfer your game data before December 12!

