AEW Fight Forever Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Tonight is All Elite Wrestling’s next PPV, labeled Full Gear. It will be a big event with many major matches and possibly a changing of the guard in terms of the main people in the company. But there’s another reason to watch the PPV tonight. The company will likely announce the release date for AEW Fight Forever, their first video game. The game is said to feel like the old-school video games you loved to play as a kid, and they want you to just “pick up and play.” A new trailer for the game is here to enforce that.

Headed up by the wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, they tell you all you need to know about the title. That includes how it’s easy to play, so you can just “pick it up and go.” There’s also a “deep career mode” where you can create your own wrestler and put them to task by fighting the AEW roster. You’ll have access to all manner of matches, including Lights Out matches, Falls Count Anywhere matches, and more.

Plus, there are weapons in the game, which will be numerous and accessible depending on the matches you choose. During the trailer, they even show AEW star Darby Allin using his famous skateboard.

With multiple wrestlers shown off, you’ll see a bunch of AEW favorites and likely want to get your hands on it as soon as possible. Ironically enough, the end of the trailer says the game is “Coming Soon,” reinforcing that the title might be getting its release date at Full Gear tonight. Check it out below.

AEW Fight Forever looks like a really good game. pic.twitter.com/FJtEmeifc0 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 19, 2022

One more interesting note. The original cover of AEW Fight Forever contained CM Punk, who was in the middle of his big comeback to wrestling at the time of the cover’s announcement. He even won the AEW world title at Double or Nothing.

But, after the events of All Out, he’s been excommunicated from the company, and everyone doubts he’ll return. That left a little bit of a problem for the company as they have continued to promote the cover with him on it.

However, at the end of the trailer, they used a more standard AEW Dynamite graphic to plug the game. Perhaps the game’s cover will change due to Punk’s “status” with the company.

Hopefully, all will be revealed tonight. We’ll have to wait and see!

Source: Twitter