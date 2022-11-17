AEW Fight Forever Reaffirms Announcement At Full Gear

AEW Fight Forever has been on the minds of many AEW fans since it was first announced over a year ago. The idea of the young wrestling company doing a full-on video game title was enticing, to say the least, as it would further lend to their “alternative” brand. But, despite the hype for it, and the promises that it would come out this year, we haven’t gotten a release date. Not yet, at least. However, as teased earlier in the month, the game might be heading for a full-on release date reveal at the upcoming AEW PPV known as Full Gear.

Word came from the AEW Games Twitter handle earlier this month that this may be the case. Today, another tweet came out about it and reinforced that Full Gear would be where a major game announcement would happen.

This #AEWFightForever reveal at #AEWFullGear is going to be LIGHTS OUT! 💥



Tune in this Saturday, November 19th

LIVE on PPV @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all major providers!#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/9ZliCkTo9R — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 17, 2022

If you don’t know, the reference to “Lights Out” comes from one of the most legendary matches in AEW’s short history. In it, two of their top female wrestlers, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, battled it out in an unsanctioned match. The match was so popular that it got Match of the Year by many wrestling pundits.

So for them to reference it in the tweet while talking about the upcoming game makes it seem like something big is on the horizon.

We know that the title is trying to recapture some of the excitement and style of the older wrestling games from past generations. They even brought in one of the men behind those games to help deliver that “feel.” The full AEW roster won’t be in the game, but a large majority of them will be, including Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, the Young Bucks, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, and many more. There were already teases about the DLC for the game as well.

More than likely, the game will come out in December. They might even try and release AEW Fight Forever to coincide with their December event known as “Winter Is Coming.” That way, they can have a “launch week event” that coincides with everything going on with the company that week.

If nothing else, we’ll get an official trailer for the game, which has only happened a few times. But if we may read between the lines, it feels like this is something much larger. We’ll find out on Saturday when the PPV drops if the release date is given.

