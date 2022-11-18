Once Human Beta Set to Land in the New Year

Players will fight all kinds of cosmic beings in this upcoming survival game

When it comes to survival horror games, you can’t beat a bit of experimentation and some creativity, otherwise, it would just be like any other game in the genre. Well, how about this one: Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival horror with some of the most creative monsters seen in recent times, and a game that develops a very disturbing atmosphere. And the good news is that a Once Human beta will arrive in the New Year, which will soon creep up on you.

You could say this game is of the ‘New Weird’ persuasion; a genre that merges the aesthetics and themes that you would associate with science fiction, fantasy, and horror, which sounds absolutely bonkers. Once Human will attempt to combine all of these features in the hopes that players will feel uneasy while battling some awesome-looking monsters.

This Once Human beta will be a closed one, but you can sign up for it right here, and the beta will be hoping to start cooking on January 6, 2023. The sign-up consists of a simple questionnaire that shouldn’t take too long, and before you know it, you’ll be on the potential list of players readying themselves to play this game. The developer has given itself a vague release date window for the full game, which will hope to be a year from now in Q4 of 2023 and will only be available on PC. If the beta isn’t really your thing but you are interested in finding out what the game will feel like, then you can check out the latest gameplay trailer below while also adding the game to your Steam Wishlist as well.

The new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Once Human.

You might be watching this trailer and wondering what the hell is going on with this game, and you’d be right in thinking that because it’s very chaotic, so we’ll attempt to tell you about it. You and other teams will need to use your guns and supernatural abilities to fight back against the Aberrant, a group of mutated monsters that have destroyed the majority of human life and the cities it once called home. While battling these monsters, you’ll also be able to explore the ruins of civilization and experience some major boss battles along the way. And not to be left out, you can also fight other players you see exploring this world as well and steal their weapons – it does seem odd to want to battle other humans when there’s a 50-foot spider in front of you but Hey Ho, that’s the game.

