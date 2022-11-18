Masahiro Sakurai Dedicates Entire YouTube Video To his Cat

Masahiro Sakurai has been delighting fans for a while now with his “Creating Games” YouTube series. He’s talked about various topics and admitted that he’s delighted with how many people have watched the video he’s made. He currently has hundreds of thousands of followers on both the English and Japanese versions of the channel, something he didn’t expect. As you likely know by now, the videos are divided into specific “categories” for easier finding later. One is the “Grab Bag,” where he’ll talk about anything that comes to his mind. Today, he pulled a big swerve and posted about his cat.

No, this isn’t a joke. He made a video about his cat, whom he and others call Fukurashi. The cat has another name, but this one “rolls off the tongue” more, apparently. So, why did he make a video about his cat? Simply put, on his Twitter page, his followers weren’t only asking about Smash Bros characters and details. They asked for pictures of his cat. Sakurai is a well-known cat fan, and after finishing his last gaming title, he said he wanted to take some time off to travel and spend time with his cat. What a noble man.

In the video below, you’ll see both pictures and clips of Fukurashi in action. We can’t deny it’s pretty adorable, and your heart will likely melt as you watch it. So, as Masahiro Sakurai would say, “That’s it.”

Ok, it’s not it for this article, not yet. But what this video shows is the funny and playful nature of Sakurai. The man is a video game legend but is willing to sit back and rave about his cat all day. What can be better than that? Can you imagine if all the game developers out there were willing to be this open and fun with fans? We might have a better game industry, just saying.

If you’re new to the channel, don’t worry, his posts aren’t always about his cat. In the short time he’s done this channel, he’s already discussed multiple parts of the animation process, writing out pitches for video games, how to try and get into the video game industry, how to do smaller elements of game design you wouldn’t think of and more!

These videos are necessary to watch if you want to get into game design. But now, you have a cat video, too, if you need something to brighten up your day.

Source: YouTube