Are Resellers Finally Losing Interest With The PlayStation 5?

Sony and Microsoft delivered their latest-generation console platforms into the marketplace at a very unusual time. The world was at the height of the pandemic, and it left so many individuals to be placed in quarantine. With restrictions forcing consumers to stay indoors, video game consoles were one of the forms of entertainment media that had a sudden boom of interest. Again, this was also around when we saw both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S hit the marketplaces.

Unfortunately, supply shortages and high demand for these new consoles resulted in a very limited supply hitting the digital storefronts. With such high demand and short supply, resellers took this as an opportunity to make a quick buck. As a result, several consoles were hitting digital marketplaces like eBay with a significantly inflated prices. According to Netacea, a service that keeps tabs on what scalper bots are selling in bulk, the Sony PlayStation 5 has been among the top three sold items since the platform launched.

Today, we’re finding out that for the first week since its launch, the Sony PlayStation 5 has dropped down from being within the top three items sold by scalper bots. That’s a bit of a relief for some who might still be waiting to get their console without purchasing it from a third-party reseller. Although, it doesn’t appear that interest from the console has completely dropped from resellers. Instead of being within the top three items sold, it has fallen to being the fourth most sold item. This is not a huge drop, but the more sought-after items are Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone, Nike Dunk Low Panda, and the Panini Donruss Optic Football Trading Cards.

We’re not sure if the PlayStation 5 interest will continue to slide down the list, but we are heading into the holiday season. With the big shopping holiday of Black Friday around the corner and the holidays itself, we might see an uptick in PlayStation 5 interest. But perhaps we’ll see the console become more readily available in storefronts as we head into 2023. After all the competition, Xbox head Phil Spencer noted that 2023 could see Xbox Series X/S consoles being more accessible within stores.

Meanwhile, we are celebrating two years with the PlayStation 5, and we highlighted the platform as it stands right now in a recent video. You can check out that video down below. We’ve also done a similar video for the Xbox Series X, which you can view right here.

Source