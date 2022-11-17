Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Has Sold 4 Million Copies

Bandai Namco announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, the latest entry in its combat flight simulation series, sold over 4 million copies worldwide. This marks an important milestone for the game, which was released in January 2019 but keeps on getting new updates and additional content.

Ace Combat is one of the most popular air combat video game series. The first entry of the series, Air Combat, was released on arcades in 1995. Almost three decades later, the franchise is still kicking strong with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown quickly became a popular game for air combat lovers with its intense dogfights and realistic aircraft. The game sold over 500,000 units within a month in South Asia, crossing the two million units sold threshold in July 2020. As of January 2021, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide, surpassing 2001’s Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies to become the franchise’s best-selling game.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown now crosses an even bigger milestone, selling over 4 million copies across the world. To celebrate this important milestone, Bandai Namco offers several official celebratory wallpapers on its official website. These wallpapers feature four planes flying above snowy mountaintops and are available in various sizes to fit all screens, from large computer displays to mobile devices.

#AceCombat7 is 4 MILLION pilots strong!



To commemorate this milestone, pick up an official celebratory wallpaper from the Bandai Namco website: https://t.co/Tpx4ribfeY pic.twitter.com/nY7ojtyYJF — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 17, 2022

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown brings various improvements to the series, including VR support and 28 different aircraft. Players can choose between Novice or Expert control settings, switching between arcade-like gameplay to a more realistic flight model. The game features both a single-player campaign filled with a series of combat missions and a multiplayer mode to take down enemies in intense dogfights.

Three years after its original release, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown still receives regular updates. The latest one dates back to November 15, 2022, preventing players from using cheats or performing other malicious activities. Last August, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown celebrated its third anniversary with a free update including the Wardog Squadron skin for the F-14D Super Tomcat, six skins reprinted from Ace Combat 3, four European aircraft skins, and a new skin for the XFA-27. Fans are now waiting for the upcoming B-21 Raider reveal, scheduled for December 2, 2022.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Source