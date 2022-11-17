Warlander, A Free-To-Play Online Multiplayer Warfare Game, Is Releasing On Steam January 2023

Toylogic has revealed that Warlander, a free-to-play, third person, online multiplayer warfare game will be officially released on Steam next year, on January 24, 2023.

Tokyo based gamne developer Toylogic is developing this game, and publishing duties were taken by PLAION. The developer has shared this description on the game’s official Steam page:

“Warlander is an action-packed, third-person, online-multiplayer game, with a unique style that mashes a Medieval-inspired setting, Fantastical items and abilities…and…EVEN POWERFUL ROBOTS!



Featuring intense competitive skirmishes and epic castle siege warfare with up to 100 players, you must use the almighty powers of god-like Warriors, Clerics, and Mages, as well as siege weapons and cataclysmic spells to control the battlefield.



To be victorious, you must work as a team, defend your Keep, and tactically break into the enemy’s stronghold to destroy their core!”

In an update on their news page, Toylogic discussed the news with fans who had been playing their open beta for some time now. In their own words:

“The reason for the push into January is that essentially, you guys were too good at your job. Meaning, we received so much fantastic feedback, suggestions, and bug reports around topics that we want to consider for release, that we had to take a step back and reevaluate the timing. We’re very excited to be at the home stretch and can’t wait to officially release Warlander to the world.”

That open beta had only started this September, so Toylogic had undergone the process of beta testing to final polish before publishing in a matter of weeks. The open beta is actually still ongoing, so players who got in will be able to play until November 18, 2022, on 5 PM JST or 9 AM CET. Toylogic really is earnestly managing demand to play the game, as they had promised Open Beta rewards for players who get in 25 games before the end of this beta period.

Toylogic had also intended to leave the game open for anyone to play in the time frame after the end of the beta and before the official release. However, what they are able to offer is adding a new closed beta, presumably with their most dedicated playtesters. That will be coming sometime in the middle of December for these players to provide the final feedback before the game’s release.

Subsequently, Toylogic also revealed that they are pushing their release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S to April 2023. You can watch Warlander’s official announcement trailer from a few months ago below.

Source: Gematsu, Steam Community