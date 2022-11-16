Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming App Support Heading To 2021 Samsung Smart TVs

Cloud gaming has had a big push lately. We’re seeing a few applications and services roll out to support gaming without high-end hardware. Instead, all you need is a stable internet connection, and from there, if you have a supported controller, you’re ready to go. However, for Xbox’s cloud gaming application, the Xbox Game Pass app, you’ll find support is a bit limited right now. Out of the available platforms, this application is supported natively only on one television brand.

Samsung is lucky enough to offer the Xbox Game Pass application natively. That’s a big win for those who might have a Samsung television from this year. Unfortunately, if you were using a previous year’s model from Samsung, you were out of luck. That’s, fortunately, changing as it’s been reported that 2021 Samsung smart TVs will receive a few cloud gaming applications such as GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth noting that this won’t come in the form of the Samsung Gaming Hub featured on the 2022 lineup of Samsung smart TVs. Instead, you’ll find applications will release separately for the select models.

Fortunately, the report from The Verge also lists the available models the applications will be rolling out to. You can check out if your TV is in the confirmed 2021 Samsung Smart TV models listed below.

2021 Samsung Smart TV Models

QN800

QN850

QN900

WS1A

QN700

LS03A

AU7000

AU8000

AU9000

Q50

Q60

Q95-Q70

This is just the 2021 line of Samsung smart TVs, as it doesn’t look like the applications will be rolling out to anything else dating pre-2021. Still, if you want to enjoy cloud gaming, you have a few other supported platforms to make use of. For instance, the Xbox Game Pass application has support on Android, iOS, PC, and even handheld devices like the Logitech G Cloud.

It’s also worth pointing out that Microsoft is adding a new feature to their Samsung TV applications. You should soon start to see rumble support for a supported controller on both the 2021 and 2022 supported Samsung smart TV applications. Fortunately, you don’t have to just use a Microsoft branded Xbox controller to use the Xbox Game Pass application. There is support for Bluetooth game controllers, so you could even get away with connecting Microsoft’s competitor devices like Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. At any rate, you’ll first want to make sure your internet connection speed is optimal for streaming.

