Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Available For Pre-Load On PC

A couple of major games are coming out this week, and one of them is a PC port of one of the original PS5 titles. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a spinoff of the hit PS4 game that helped once again redefine the superhero genre in the video game space. Miles was only a small part of that game as he slowly gained his powers and sought mentorship from Peter Parker after learning the truth about him being Spider-Man. But in the PS5 game, it’s about him and his struggle to save his neighborhood. If you couldn’t play it on PS5, you’ll get to play it on the PC on the 18th.

The good news for gamers is that the Steam version of the title is available for pre-load right now. That means you can get the game and install it, and the moment the 18th comes around, you can hop in and play it. That’s a smart move because the game will take a little bit to download on your PC.

Given the reception and sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered a few months ago, it’s only fair to expect the spinoff to do just as well. You could argue that it will do just as well as the original to an extent because of the shortages of PS5s worldwide; thus, people didn’t get to play it when it first launched. However, the PC gamer community has a much wider player base, so it’s possible the game could sell millions on PC if the conditions are right.

As for the game’s plot, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales focuses on Miles after Peter takes a much-deserved vacation. The departure marks Miles’ first time as the main hero of New York, as the Avengers are never around in these games. So naturally, things go wrong quickly. The Roxxon Corporation is causing problems in his neighborhood, and an extremist group is trying to take them down at any cost, even if it means lots of damage to people and property.

Miles will have to push himself like Peter has to get through this and overcome the odds. Like in the original game, the combat system will focus on Miles’ abilities and Spider-Gadgets. But Miles will have some unique skills and gadgets of his own, so you’ll need to adapt to his style.

Also, while it is set in the first game’s world, you won’t have as broad an experience. But you should still try the game out if you haven’t played it before.

