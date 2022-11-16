Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Releases Digital Event

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been a huge success for Capcom, as the massive expansion has gotten millions of buys and has fans wanting more. Thankfully for those gamers, Capcom is more than happy to give them more. In a new digital presentation, the developer revealed what you could expect from the game in the future, and there’s a lot to discuss. For example, in the “Free Title Update 3,” you’ll get to bring your followers for Master Rank and Anomaly Research Quests. That will help you even the odds against some of the bigger and more powerful monsters you’ll face along the way.

But what’s an update without a new monster or two? One beast you’ll be able to take on is Risen Kushala Daora. The mighty dragon beast will be pretty challenging when you take it on. Another challenge you’ll get to take on is the weekly event quests. You’ll get special rewards if you complete them, including new armor! Oh, are you wanting another monster to fight? How about Chaotic Gore Magala? Yep, this fierce creature is waiting for you to fight with it, and you better be ready for all it has to bring!

The free update will release on November 24th! So be ready for the chaos and fun that’ll come with it when it arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC. But don’t worry, that’s only part of what was unveiled in the presentation.

For example, to take on some of the monsters we talked about, you’ll have to be at high Master Ranks, some of which will need to be at Master Rank 120 or 140! So you best level up and ensure you have the best gear to take on the threats that await you. However, the rewards for defeating these risen and elder beasts will be mighty. The presentation teased that the weapons, armor, and skills you can acquire via the materials you earn by defeating the beasts are quite powerful indeed.

Further changes will include lowering the level of the quests that you have available to you for easier completion. You’ll also have the option to augment your armor via Qurious Crafting further. That way, you’ll get the chance to expand your armor with the skills you want so you can improve your character further.

Oh, and there will also be a set of plushies and plushie-inspired weapons you can get as paid DLC. You can watch the entire Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak presentation below.

