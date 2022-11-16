Santa Monica Studio Is Working On Multiple Projects

God of War Ragnarok was recently released with great success. The game has garnered critical acclaim and achieved some impressive sales figures in its short time on the market. This shouldn’t be too surprising, as the same was true for its predecessor, God of War (2018), but now that the game is out, what does developer Santa Monica Studio want to do next? Well, as it turns out, the studio is working on a lot of different things according to the studio’s creative director, Cory Barlog.

In an interview with the LA Times, Barlog spoke about the future of the Sony Interactive Entertainment first-party studio. He said that the team is currently “spread out on a lot of different things,” but he did not elaborate on this any further. Barlog himself is famous for directing God of War (2018).

Without knowing any more information it’s hard to speculate on what these future projects could be. There’s always a chance that the developer could be working on a new iteration in the God of War franchise, such as a sequel or spin-off. However, Sony has been open to letting its developers create new IP over the last few generations, so it would be equally refreshing to see the talented team at Santa Monica Studio try its hand at a brand-new concept for its next game.

Eric Williams, the director of God of War Ragnarok, spoke about the future of the studio as well and claimed that he would be happy to continue working on God of War. In the LA Times interview, Williams discusses a time when he was being persuaded to leave his studio by someone working at another game studio. The person in question asked if Williams would want to be known “known as the God of War guy” for the rest of his life, and he responded to say that he would.

When it comes to the reception of God of War Ragnarok, the game has already been off to a flying start. It was recently confirmed that the game had outsold other big releases during the same opening period in the UK this year, including Elden Ring and Pokemon Legends Arceus.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. It was recently revealed to be nominated in 10 different categories at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year and Best Narrative.

