Bethesda Asks Gamers To Give Their Favorite Memories Of Fallout 4

The Fallout franchise has been sharing a lot of anniversaries as of late. The franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary not too long ago, and now, Bethesda is celebrating the release of Fallout 4. The game came out in 2015, much to the surprise of everyone. Why? Because it was a title that was almost shadow-dropped into gamers’ laps, not that people minded. The previous mainline title from Bethesda was revolutionary, and many felt the new game would be much the same way. While the title may not have broken down as many whiles as its predecessor, it was still an excellent title for gamers.

To that end, Bethesda posted on Twitter about the anniversary and asked fans to give their favorite memories of the game when they left the vault to enter the Commonwealth.

It's been 7 years since we first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the Commonwealth.



What was your favorite Fallout 4 moment? pic.twitter.com/ZMx8fBZJqa — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 10, 2022

For one commenter, who somehow spent over 3200 hours in the game, noted how Fallout 4 became a perfect home for modders to have fun. They’re not wrong about that statement. The mod community and Bethesda have a unique relationship that can’t be denied. Bethesda loves it when people make mods of their title, and they’ve been allowing it for some time. They’ve even promoted some of these mods at times, furthering their show of support. Still, to spend 3200 hours in a game because of the mod support? That’s a lot of dedication right there.

Some players talked about the companions you can get in the game and mentioned some of their favorites. Others talked about the story elements and how there were key quests where you could do really evil things and heavily impact the game. One such mission was getting the Brotherhood of Steel to deal with the Synths in Arcadia. The gamer noted that while it was evil, they loved how it was an impactful choice. Thus it resonated with them.

Some didn’t have a specific moment and wanted to thank Bethesda for simply making a great game. But, of course, some took the opposite approach and decided it would be better for them to straight-up insult Bethesda and the game. Not cool, everyone.

Oh, and some were asking about Fallout 5 because, of course, they did.

No matter what the gamers said, the Fallout franchise is still going strong, and Bethesda has ideas on what will come next both for the video game space and the live-action adaptation that is coming to Amazon Prime.

