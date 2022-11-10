Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Can Unlock A Nuke But It Won’t Be Easy

There is a ton of hype building up around the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The next iteration of the Call of Duty: Warzone title has plenty of new content wrapped within the game. However, we’re still a few days out from the launch. Despite not having our hands on the game quite yet, there are still plenty of new and exciting details making their way out. For example, one of the newest anticipated challenges players could embark on is unlocking a nuke. Reports are going out that a nuke is available, but don’t expect unlocking this weapon to be easy.

A nuke is the most potent weapon you can use in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 title. Dropping a nuke would effectively wipe out the entire map making it a quick victory. But you’re not going to just stumble across the nuke within the game match. Instead, players will have to work hard for it. Reports are going out that the nuke is extremely difficult to pull off, and it’s not based on a high kill count. Instead, Twitter user ModernWarzone stated that they were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn every game.

It’s not based off of going on a high kill streak. We were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn every game and is extremely difficult to complete. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 10, 2022

We don’t have the specifics of the contract just yet, so what exactly you’ll have to do remains a mystery. After all, unlocking a weapon to clear off the map from remaining players completely shouldn’t come without putting in some work. But, again, no one who had managed to play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has managed to unlock the nuke or even come across the contract. That said, it’s entirely possible the contract hasn’t been included in the matches. Again, the same Twitter user noted that this contract wouldn’t be available in every match.

So we don’t have anything to dissect just yet. We’re sure there will be a massive hunt to find this contract once the game does drop into the marketplace. Currently, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to launch on November 16, 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS platforms. If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the game, we have a breakdown of some of the new features you can expect right here. In the meantime, players can continue to play Call of Duty: Warzone as we approach the launch date of the upcoming sequel.

