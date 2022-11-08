Apex Legends Players Are Still Dealing With Crashes

Battle royale games are a blast. There are a plethora of titles out there right now you can dive into and play completely for free. These games have thrived over the past several years, but a handful typically gets recommended the most. Among that growing list of recommended games is Apex Legends. The surprise release from Respawn Entertainment has been going strong since 2019. However, the sentiment as of late might not exactly be the same. There’s been a real issue fan’s have been dealing with, which has caused the Apex Legends community to grow frustrated.

Regarding competitive games, there are a few unnecessary hurdles players might have to deal with. These could be cheaters or a less-than-stellar internet connection. However, everyone across the board for Apex Legends right now is dealing with a problematic issue. With season 15, fans have found that the game suddenly became unplayable. There are several reports online across forums and subreddits stating that Apex Legends is causing the game match to freeze randomly.

That’s not something you want to happen, obviously. Playing a competitive game can be pretty annoying if the match suddenly freezes. But, rather than being a one-off issue, the problem has become ongoing. Fans are finding that no matter how many times they restart their game or attempt a fix, there are matches that will continuously freeze up, making Apex Legends in a rather unplayable state. With so many players reporting the problem over the past few days, it’s clear that the development team is aware of the issue.

We don’t have a clear fix to prevent players from consistently freezing during a match. It’s truly unfortunate for players who typically gravitate towards Apex Legends to play a battle royale title. Right now, fans continue to attempt different fixes in hopes that the matches will play out as they should. But, for now, it doesn’t look like there is a solid solution for everyone. So, we’re left with waiting on Apex Legends to get a proper patch update that might finally get rid of this annoying bug.

Of course, when matches are working and players are able to enjoy this game without the consistent freezing issue popping up, you can find it on just about everything. Right now, Apex Legends is supported on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS platforms.

