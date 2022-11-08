N7 Day Mass Effect Audio Tease Seemingly Decoded

To celebrate N7 Day, the developers of the franchise, Bioware, have shared a host of fascinating new tidbits pertaining to the future of the IP, including the fifth core Mass Effect title. There were a host of juicy details provided, including a host of crossover content coming to The Sims 4, new merch drops at the Bioware Gear Store, Sanshee, Dark Horse, Volante Design, and more including a little tease of the next game in the franchise that included a screenshot, video and accompanying audio.

The clip was preceded by comments from Mike Gamble, the Project Director for the next Mass Effect game, where he said,

In the nearly 15 years since the release of the first Mass Effect, the biggest reason we still love working on it is the warmth, dedication, and passion of this community. There are some of you who have been with us through everything. We’ve grown together, sacrificed Ashley together, (Editor’s Note: Or Kaidan, Mike! We all make different choices.) faced difficulties together…and laughed until our Faces Were Tired…together! And for those of you who are new to Mass Effect (thanks, Legendary Edition!), welcome! I can promise that many years of fun, adventures, and characters you’ll fall in love with are still ahead. Regardless of when you joined us, through four games and more expansions, I can say with certainty that we’re in this because of you, and every N7 Day is a wonderful reminder of that. As we look forward, each week is a fun and exciting challenge for the team. We love bringing this universe to life, and although there’s much more we want to share with you, that’ll have to be for another time. For now, there is something we want you to have a look at. We’ve intercepted some strange footage from one of the monitoring stations in known space. It could be nothing, but…

The downloadable video depicted a large space vessel, MR7, with a bunch of static, but something definitely nestled within. Fans have been pouring over the audio, and now something discernable has been identified. Popular gaming Twitter identity Shinobi602, sharing what the decoded audio reads:

“(Geth noises) Liara talking: “Exactly. The Council will be furious. Although, they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance.” [scrambled?]I see it. How did we miss this?”

Unsurprisingly, fan theories about the multiple endings of Mass Effect 3 are taking off, and speculation about which of the endings will serve as the canonical ending are in full flight. When we’ll learn more about this next chapter in the Mass Effect franchise remains to be seen – but this morsel of news will keep us hooked for a while longer.

Source