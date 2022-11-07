AEW Fight Forever Reportedly An Xbox One Game Pass Launch Title

WWE has mainly dominated the world of wrestling games. There have been a few competitive games released over the years, but for the most part, wrestling fans were not given many options to play anything not branded by WWE. A big competitor to WWE, AEW, had unveiled that they were embarking on their first video game. While we’re still waiting to get our hands on the title, it looks like there might be a massive audience to try this game out at launch.

A new report is surfacing online suggesting that AEW Fight Forever is going to embark on the marketplace as an Xbox Game Pass launch title. That would be a big move for a couple of reasons. For starters, this would mark the first wrestling game to hit the service, which might appeal to fans regardless if they enjoy AEW over the WWE giant. However, another big reason is that this would give AEW a massive audience of players who might be tempted to try the game out.

With Xbox Game Pass being a subscription service that brings on a large variety of games, it’s proven to get players to download games. There’ve been countless cases where players have tried a game out on Xbox Game Pass that they might have passed up initially. But, of course, this is just a report from Wrestle Zone. The publication covers all things wrestling across several different promotions, AEW being just one of them. According to the article, sources to the publication stated that the game would be Xbox Game Pass at launch, but we’re left waiting on the official announcement.

While we have yet to get the official announcement, it is also a waiting game on the official release date. Currently, the game only has a launch window of 2022. At this point, we might as well consider it a 2023 launch game since we’re nearing the end of the year with no announcement quite yet. When AEW Fight Forever does officially receive a release date announcement, we’ll likely get the confirmation of an Xbox Game Pass launch.

Of course, even if the AEW Fight Forever does end up an Xbox Game Pass launch title, it will still release on competitive platforms. Currently, AEW Fight Forever is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer down below.

