Overwatch 2 Team Hoping To Fix Queue Issues Soon

The launch of Overwatch 2 and the time after it has been more about putting out fires than it has been about improving the game overall. The game’s launch was a disaster, and even though things did smooth out eventually, it was hardly the best scenario ever for Blizzard. They had banked that the transition between the original game and the sequel would be seamless, and it was anything but. Plus, while the game has gotten good reviews and overall praise from fans, that’s mainly because they could actually get into matches and not wait a long time in the queues.

You might recall that during the launch of Overwatch 2, the game suffered a DDoS Attack that made the game harder to get into. The queue lines were in the tens of thousands, making players itching to get in but having to wait forever. While it hasn’t been that long once the attack was stopped, the queue lines have still been intolerable for most players.

Remember, the team changed certain things for the sequel, including lowering the player count on times from six to five. That alone meant that more people couldn’t get into matches. But then, when you include that there can only be one person per class per team, that hinders how many players can join a match further. So if thousands of people want to be a tank, which is always the case, they have to wait a long time to get in. Ask yourselves, how long as you willing to wait to get into a multiplayer match? Exactly.

Thankfully, the team at Blizzard is in the process of making changes to the queues and systems of the game so that the fixes can happen and players can jump into titles more quickly. That goes double for the Competitive Play, where the queues are the longest.

One of the team noted to an outlet that they’re looking to balance the classes as a whole to get people to try out new characters and thus get into games quicker:

“I think you’ll see in the future, we are looking at adding more Supports in the game to help balance that out,” Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson.

While that’s a nice idea in theory, that won’t fix everything. We can say that because the new hero that they will bring in soon to Overwatch 2 is a tank class, and that means that tanks will once again overwhelm the queues because players will want to try them out.

