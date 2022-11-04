Duke Nukem 3D Is Back in the Form of a Mod

Duke Nukem 3D is a bonafied classic video game

Even the name of the eponymous Duke Nukem brings with it a wave of nostalgia that will flood your very wealth of hidden memories – we could easily get philosophical here but there’s a story to write about. The good news is that Duke Nukem is very much back, as the classic FPS game Duke Nukem 3D has been given a full overhaul and remade, and it is available to download now.

Duke Nukem 3D was part of an exciting era in gaming, along with Doom, Quake, and Half-Life, this four-way of gaming giants changed the way that PC shooters would start to be known as. It was the golden era of first-person shooters, and for those who remember this time, all we can see is that you’re one of the lucky ones – these kids today just won’t know what that era felt like.

The launch trailer for the recently released Duke Nukem 3D: Legacy Edition

This relaunched remake will be called Duke Nukem 3D: Legacy Edition and is basically a mod developed by Marcolino123. But really, this could be classed as a complete remake, with fresh new graphics, modifications to the game’s balance, a reimagining of the core system, countless new enemies, several new weapons – and some older ones too – and alternate fire modes.

That’s not it though because the game also consists of rebalanced skill levels, and the game has also been tweaked so that veterans of the original game will finally be challenged. If you’re one of those players that have no problem rolling right through the game to this day, then Marcolino123 has promised that the Legacy Edition will be a tad more difficult – his words were in fact “it will make you sweat,” which is a good omen.

The game comes with three episodes first: L.A. Meltdown, Lunar Apocalypse, and Shrapnel City, and they are all available to play now. This is just the start though because there will be extra instalments introduced at a later date, as well as a final boss fight that will look to knock you out of your gaming chair. And finally, this Legacy Edition will also feature an original soundtrack and a rebalanced health system to help the game operate better with the new features.

This is one of those opportunities that will be a superb experience for returning gamers as well as anyone new who wants to experience the carnage that Duke Nukem can bring to anyone. The new game is available on Mod DB and can be accessed right now. However, if you want more Duke Nukem, then Duke Nukem Forever has recently been enhanced and rebuilt to restore its cut features, so you might want to check that out as well. Who’d have thought it though? We’re nearly in 2023 and we’re still talking about Duke Nukem games, and even being treated to a remastered one – the kids won’t be missing out after all.

