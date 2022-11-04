For what felt like ages, the Silent Hill fanbase community lived in their own little version of the otherworld. Years passed with hopes, pleas, and rumors suggesting Silent Hill was making a grand return. However, Konami would keep tightlipped with each passing year. Events would go on, and not even a mention of the once-thriving survival horror IP would happen. That finally changed back in October of 2022. Konami unveiled a Silent Hill focused video, and with it came several games reveals and even a film.

Among the variety of reveals, one game took the key focus from the event. Konami was pleased to announce that Silent Hill 2 would be getting a proper remake. If you’re entirely new to the franchise, Silent Hill 2 was one of the most iconic installments from the entire franchise. As a result, plenty of veteran fans are eager to dive back into this psychological horror narrative. Along the way, Konami is hopeful that this remake will also appeal to newcomers.

Of course, while the game was officially revealed, there might be plenty of questions you’re eager to get answered. Currently, the development team is handling the game project, but we do have some information readily available.

Do You Need To Play Anything Before Silent Hill 2?

There is quite a bit of hype building around the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. It’s easily one of the biggest video game releases for the entire Silent Hill franchise. However, if you’re completely new to the IP, you might be worried about picking this title up. After all, the name suggests it’s a sequel, which would typically indicate the continuation of a story. But that’s not the case here, as you don’t need to play anything before Silent Hill 2.

Most of the Silent Hill games are unrelated to each other in terms of a narrative continuation. There are some cases where there are some connections, like Silent Hill 3 picking up years after the events of the original Silent Hill. But in the case of Silent Hill 2, there is no direct connection to a narrative from the original Silent Hill. So you can play this as a completely standalone experience. Again, it’s been deemed by many fans of the franchise as the best installment of the entire series.

With that said, this is a mature psychological horror game. You’ll follow a man named James Sunderland who ventures into the town of Silent Hill. After receiving a letter from your deceased wife, Mary, players embark on a dark and twisted journey in hopes of finding out if Mary is still in fact alive. When this game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. This is also a timed console exclusive so you should eventually see the game launch on other platforms later on.