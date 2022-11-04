Star Ocean: The Divine Force Not Performing Well In Japan

2022 has been a great year for RPG titles. There has been a lot to choose between turn-based ones, ones that focus on the tactics style of gameplay, big sweeping RPGs, and so on. Many games, like Pokemon Legends Arceus, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Triangle Strategy, and more, have done very well this year. That has led many to think that as long as an RPG is of good quality, it’ll sell well because many people are interested in it. However, with Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the game hasn’t gotten that same welcoming reception, and its sales have suffered as a result.

As a data resource handle on Twitter revealed, Star Ocean: The Divine Force has had one of the worst launches in the series’ history in Japan. For context, when the first game in the franchise launched in 1996, it sold about 80,000 units. For Japan, that’s not too bad, especially for a new series. However, when the beloved title Star Ocean: Til The End of Time came out on PS2 in 2003, it sold 386,000 units. Many hail that game as the peak of the franchise in many ways.

In contrast, when the newest title arrived last month in Japan, it sold a combined 45,000 units on the console between the PS4 and PS5. It also came out on PC, but no data was given for that version. So we doubt it would add to the proceedings; however, as the tweet notes, that makes it the worst retail launch of the franchise in its history, and by a very substantial margin.

Now, as the tweet also notes in its thread, the digital sales have yet to be accounted for. However, even if it were to get a considerable boost digitally, it would still be one of the worst launches that the line ever had.

Retail launch for Star Ocean 6 in Japan are the weakest of the series, and by a huge margin at that.



This is a comparison with the other mainline games but its also well below the Game Boy spin off, PSP remakes and the late PS3 port of Star Ocean 4 pic.twitter.com/JPpCJktVqc — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 3, 2022

So why is the game getting such a low sales outcome in Japan and likely other regions? Well, one reason might be that the franchise hasn’t been “relevant” in some time. Not since its acclaimed title on PS2. What’s more, the game’s look and plot feel outdated compared to the modern realistic-looking RPGs of today or the revitalized sprite titles that embrace the HD-2D style. On Metacritic, the game sits at just a 73. That makes it a decent game but not exactly a good one.

Many fans and critics noted that the game had good elements, including new exploration elements and advances to the battle system. But the game doesn’t hold up to other titles between its looks, story, and certain other features.

We don’t want to say that the game is doomed, but it’s not looking promising for it, that’s for sure.

Source: Twitter